The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Victorian government urged to act as more drag events cancelled in wake of threats from far-right

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Advocates say cancellations may embolden anti-LGBTQ+ groups to target other events and state needs stronger anti-vilification laws

LGBTQ+ advocates are urging the Victorian government to do more to protect the queer community after threats from far-right groups led to five Melbourne drag events being cancelled in the past six months.

They say that while cancellations may protect people at an individual event, calling them off may embolden anti-LGBTQ+ groups to target other events.

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/06/victorian-government-urged-to-act-as-more-drag-events-cancelled-in-wake-of-threats-from-far-right

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version