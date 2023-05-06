Articles

Advocates say cancellations may embolden anti-LGBTQ+ groups to target other events and state needs stronger anti-vilification laws

LGBTQ+ advocates are urging the Victorian government to do more to protect the queer community after threats from far-right groups led to five Melbourne drag events being cancelled in the past six months.

They say that while cancellations may protect people at an individual event, calling them off may embolden anti-LGBTQ+ groups to target other events.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/06/victorian-government-urged-to-act-as-more-drag-events-cancelled-in-wake-of-threats-from-far-right