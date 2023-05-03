Court upholds exclusion of transgender lawmaker from Montana legislature

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Wednesday, 03 May 2023 13:21 Hits: 1

District court judge says it is outside his authority to overrule Republicans who silenced Democrat Zooey Zephyr

Zooey Zephyr, the transgender state lawmaker silenced after telling Republicans they would have blood on their hands for opposing gender-affirming healthcare for kids, was barred from returning to the Montana house floor in a Tuesday court ruling hours before the legislature wrapped up its biennial session.

A district court judge, Mike Menahan, said it was outside his authority to overrule lawmakers who voted last week to exclude Zephyr from the house floor and debates. He cited the importance of preserving the separation of powers between the legislative, executive and judicial branches.

