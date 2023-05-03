2 men joined lesbian dating app to shame trans women but they just ended up shaming each other

Category: Sex Hits: 1
Social media users cannot stop mocking a group of anti-trans men who tried to prove trans women are creepy by acting creepy themselves.
The men were trying to prove how easy it is for them to pretend to be trans or genderqueer lesbians and seek out lesbian dating partners. It was an attempt to demonstrate the “dangers” of the lesbian dating app HER for being inclusive to nonbinary and trans lesbians by both sharing photos of trans people they do not deem feminine enough and exposing more cis men.
So they created profiles on the app and trolled the users themselves. And as these men publicly exposed other people they found on the app that they were convinced were men masquerading as queer women, they found other cis men who claimed to also have designed a profile just to prove the same point.
One man on Twitter identifying as Richard wrote, “This is the shit real lesbian women are dealing with, men trying to get lesbians to f**k them” alongside a screenshot of his own HER profile that was forcing lesbian women to deal with him.
Richard then posted a photo of another profile from a male-presenting user named Phil who claimed to use she/her pronouns. But that man – @scepticalPhil on Twitter – responded and said he, too, was there simply to expose the dangers of a trans-inclusive app.
“You’ve included images of me,” he wrote. “Setup today to prove the point like yourself. I’ve been shocked by what I saw in only a few mins of swiping. This does not help lesbians, whom I fully support!”
Twitter roasted these men for thinking they were doing a good deed.
HER has been a target of transphobes lately. Twitter temporarily shut down the app’s account after trolls relentlessly reported it for posting a message supporting trans and nonbinary lesbians for Lesbian Visibility Day.
In response, HER sent a push notification to its users stating, “A Message for Transphobes. Time to delete HER. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”
“All trans women want to do on our app is meet someone to fall in love with,” CEO Robyn Exton told Pink News, adding that she is “so sick” of the “aggression and violence” from anti-trans activists.
She also said the app’s inclusive platform is “nothing new” and that “it’s kind of absurd” that this anger is suddenly rising. “We’re a lesbian app that is now ‘promoting’ inclusion of trans women. It has always been since day one.”
Indeed, the app has a history of standing up for trans people. When anti-trans activist Graham Linehan pulled a similar trolling stunt in 2021, the app came out swinging against him, tweeting: “Let’s make this clear: HER is an app for ALL WOMEN and queer folx. It is not our, nor anyone else’s place to question or invalidate another’s identity. We are here for ALL WOMEN, including the trans community. Please be assumed this user will be found and removed from our platform.”
And with this latest wave of hate, Exton emphasized the company will again stand its ground.
“We’re certainly not slowing down. I’d say we’re probably doubling down. As TERFs want to pick up and try and question our position, I think we’re using this time to make our position exceptionally clear.”
