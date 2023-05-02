Uganda’s parliament passes mostly unchanged anti-LGBTQ bill

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023

Bill retains harshest measures of legislation adopted in March, including death penalty for certain same-sex acts

Uganda’s parliament has passed a mostly unchanged version of one of the world’s strictest anti-LGBTQ+ bills after President Yoweri Museveni asked that certain provisions from the original legislation be toned down.

Despite four amendments, the bill retains most of the harshest measures of the legislation adopted in March. Those include the death penalty for certain same-sex acts and a 20-year sentence for “promoting” homosexuality, which activists say could criminalise any advocacy for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer citizens.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/may/02/uganda-parliament-passes-anti-lgbtq-bill