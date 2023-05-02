The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anthony Albanese says an Australian republic referendum is not ‘imminent’ in Piers Morgan interview

PM says he will make coronation allegiance pledge to King Charles III, with whom he had an ‘insightful and rewarding’ audience

Anthony Albanese has said he doesn’t want to be a prime minister who “presides over just constitutional debates”, warning republicans in Australia that a referendum is not “imminent”.

The Australian prime minister made the comments in an interview with conservative broadcaster Piers Morgan during his visit to the UK for the coronation of King Charles III.

