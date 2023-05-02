Anthony Albanese says an Australian republic referendum is not ‘imminent’ in Piers Morgan interview

Category: Sex Hits: 2
PM says he will make coronation allegiance pledge to King Charles III, with whom he had an ‘insightful and rewarding’ audience
Anthony Albanese has said he doesn’t want to be a prime minister who “presides over just constitutional debates”, warning republicans in Australia that a referendum is not “imminent”.
The Australian prime minister made the comments in an interview with conservative broadcaster Piers Morgan during his visit to the UK for the coronation of King Charles III.
Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/may/03/pm-anthony-albanese-piers-morgan-interview-republic-referendum-australia-not-imminent-king-charles-coronation