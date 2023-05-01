The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Alex Greenwich gives Mark Latham deadline to apologise for homophobic tweet

Category: Sex Hits: 3

Independent MP says unless the NSW One Nation leader apologises he will begin defamation proceedings

Mark Latham has just over two weeks to publicly and unreservedly apologise for homophobic comments before facing a defamation action in which “maximum damages” will be sought by independent MP Alex Greenwich.

The Sydney MP announced on Monday he would launch a three-pronged response to repeated homophobic slurs from Latham, the New South Wales One Nation leader,unless he committed to never making similar statements again.

Sign up for Guardian Australia’s free morning and afternoonemail newsletters for your daily news roundup

Continue reading...

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/may/01/enough-is-enough-alex-greenwich-threatens-legal-action-over-mark-lathams-homophobic-tweet

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version