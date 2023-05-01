Alex Greenwich gives Mark Latham deadline to apologise for homophobic tweet

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Monday, 01 May 2023 05:31 Hits: 3

Independent MP says unless the NSW One Nation leader apologises he will begin defamation proceedings

Mark Latham has just over two weeks to publicly and unreservedly apologise for homophobic comments before facing a defamation action in which “maximum damages” will be sought by independent MP Alex Greenwich.

The Sydney MP announced on Monday he would launch a three-pronged response to repeated homophobic slurs from Latham, the New South Wales One Nation leader,unless he committed to never making similar statements again.

https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/may/01/enough-is-enough-alex-greenwich-threatens-legal-action-over-mark-lathams-homophobic-tweet