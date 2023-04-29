Jodie Harsh looks back: ‘My goal was to be different, to be anything but normal’

Articles

Category: Sex Published on Saturday, 29 April 2023 11:00 Hits: 6

The drag queen, DJ and recording artist reflects on sneaking out to G-A-Y, role models and ‘big’ makeup

Jodie Harsh is a DJ, club promoter, drag queen and recording artist. Born in Canterbury, Kent, in 1985, she moved to London at the age of 18 to study at the London College of Fashion. It was there she first appeared as Jodie Harsh and was quickly swept away by the city’s drag scene. As one of the noughties’ prominent party DJs and promoters, she became a tabloid fixture as the drag queen soundtracking London’s thriving nightlife. Having produced and remixed music for a decade, she is working on her own original songs. Her new single, Hectic, is out now.

This is me on my way to the launch of my episode of MTV Cribs. I decided to turn up to the party in a tiny little car. You’ve got to make an entrance, haven’t you? First impressions count.

Read more https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2023/apr/29/jodie-harsh-looks-back