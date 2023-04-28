Dylan Mulvaney calls out “cruel” attacks on her over the Bud Light beer cans

Articles

Transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney just released a video to tell her followers that she’s alright after being the target of a hurricane of abuse from the right this past month.

Mulvaney has been documenting her transition on social media for over a year. On April 1, she posted a video to Instagram with some custom Bud Light cans that had her face on them. Bud Light sent her those cans for the sponsored video and to celebrate her recent 365 days of being a girl.

In the weeks since she posted that 50-second video, conservatives lost their minds, posting videos as they dumped out Bud Light beer and shot up cases of Bud Light with semiautomatic rifles. Elected Republicans claimed that Mulvaney was a pedophile (without any evidence at all) and that the global balance of power would be upset by Mulvaney’s Instagram video, while others saying that they were boycotting Bud Light, often switching to other LGBTQ+ friendly brands.

Mulvaney stopped posting to social media for a few weeks as conservatives continued to work out their rage against her in sometimes embarrassing ways.

But now she’s back, responding to the outrage in a video for her followers.

“It’s day 9,610 of being a human,” she said. “And I’m going to try and leave gender out of this since that’s how we found ourselves here.”

She said that she has been reading the criticisms of her, which she called “so far from my truth that I was like hearing my name, and I didn’t even know who they were talking about sometimes. It’s a very dissociative feeling.”

“I decided to take the backseat and just let them tucker themselves out,” she said. But she explained that she had to start speaking publicly again to get some control over the narrative about her.

“I’ve been having crazy deja vu because I’m an adult, I’m 26, and throughout childhood, I was called too feminine and over-the-top,” she said, citing a few things that right-wingers have been saying about her. “Here I am now, being called all of those same things, but this time it’s from other adults.”

“If they’re going to accuse me of anything, it should be that I’m a theater person and that I’m camp. But this is just my personality, and it always has been,” she said.

Mulvaney called out some of the more extreme attacks on her character.

“I think it’s OK to be frustrated with someone or confused, but what I’m struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I don’t think that’s right,” she said.

“I’m embarrassed to even tell you this, but I was nervous that you were going to start believing those things that they were saying about me, since it is so loud,” she continued. “But I’m gonna go ahead and trust that the people that know me and my heart won’t listen to that noise.”

She said that she wants to make content on social media that has nothing to do with her identity.

Read more https://www.lgbtqnation.com/2023/04/dylan-mulvaney-calls-out-cruel-attacks-on-her-over-the-bud-light-beer-cans/