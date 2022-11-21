Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 17:20 Hits: 4

ESA and 22 other European space actors have come together to sign a “Statement for a Responsible Space Sector”. Space exploration has allowed us to look back on our planet in a way that no human could imagine before, revealing a fragile world with limited resources. As today’s statement explains, the responsibility to take care of our planet extends to and depends on, our actions in space.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Space_Safety/European_space_sector_commits_Earth_is_ours_we_must_cherish_it