Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022 14:01 Hits: 1

Cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev is pictured during his first spacewalk on Aug. 15, 2018, laying cables on the outside of the Zvezda service module.

NASA Television coverage is underway of today’s spacewalk with Roscosmos cosmonauts to prepare hardware on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. Coverage of the spacewalk is on NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency’s website.

Expedition 68 Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, both of Roscosmos, will prepare a radiator on Rassvet for its move to Nauka.

Prokopyev and Petelin will exit out of the Poisk module about 9:20 a.m. EST to begin the approximately seven-hour excursion. Prokopyev will wear a Russian Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin will wear a Russian Orlan suit with blue stripes.

This will be the third spacewalk for Prokopyev and the first for Petelin. It will be the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 255th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: http://jscfeatures.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/11/17/nasa-tv-coverage-of-roscosmos-spacewalk-is-underway/