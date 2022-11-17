The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cosmonauts Begin First in a Series of Spacewalks for Station Maintenance

Cosmonauts Begin First in a Series of Spacewalks for Station MaintenanceSpacewalkers Prokopyev and Petelin opened the hatch of the Poisk airlock at 9:39 a.m. EST today, beginning their spacewalk.

Expedition 68 Commander Sergey Prokopyev and Flight Engineer Dmitri Petelin, both of Roscosmos, began a spacewalk at 9:39 a.m. EST to prepare hardware on the Rassvet module for installation on the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module by opening the hatch of the Poisk docking compartment airlock. Coverage of the spacewalk continues on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.

The duo is preparing a radiator on Rassvet for its move to Nauka.

Prokopyev is wearing a Russian spacesuit with red stripes, while Petelin is wearing a Russian suit with blue stripes. This is the third spacewalk in Prokopyev’s career, and the first for Petelin. It is the tenth spacewalk at the station in 2022 and the 255th spacewalk for space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/11/17/cosmonauts-begin-first-in-a-series-of-spacewalks-for-station-maintenance/

