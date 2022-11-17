NOAA adopts Finland’s CubeSat-proven space weather monitor

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 17 November 2022

An advanced X-ray monitoring instrument tested for space aboard an ESA CubeSat will serve as an operational space weather payload on the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Next Lagrange 1 Series satellite, currently planned for launch in 2028, which will operate 1.5 million km from Earth, keeping watch for eruptions from our Sun.

