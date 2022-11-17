The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

NOAA adopts Finland’s CubeSat-proven space weather monitor

Category: Space Hits: 1

An advanced X-ray monitoring instrument tested for space aboard an ESA CubeSat will serve as an operational space weather payload on the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Next Lagrange 1 Series satellite, currently planned for launch in 2028, which will operate 1.5 million km from Earth, keeping watch for eruptions from our Sun.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/NOAA_adopts_Finland_s_CubeSat-proven_space_weather_monitor

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version