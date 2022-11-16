The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Pushing the boundaries of space

Category: Space Hits: 1

Video: 00:02:02

Space is delivering more accurate, more precise and more varied data than ever before. State-of-the-art digital technologies, such as Digital Twins of Earth and High Performance Computing, are enabling faster and more complex calculations, allowing us to replicate the Earth system, its climate and life on our planet.

ESA is exploiting digital technologies and artificial intelligence, supporting scientists and industry to respond to global challenges such as the climate crisis and designing innovative solutions for our future.

ESA’s Council at Ministerial level, CM22, taking place next week is a time for critical decisions. Space supports scientists, policymakers and political leaders not only to monitor, understand, model and predict, but – crucially – to act on climate-induced and other crises.

Earth observation data allows institutions, the scientific community, citizens and industry to harness space data for their use – paving the way for a sustainable and green future for all.

Read more https://one.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/11/Pushing_the_boundaries_of_space

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version