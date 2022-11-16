The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sentinel-5P data used in new methane detection system

Global methane concentrations

As part of worldwide efforts to slow climate change, the United Nations has revealed a new satellite-based system to detect methane emissions. The Methane Alert and Response System (MARS) initiative, launched at COP27, will scale up global efforts to detect and act on major emissions sources and accelerate the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge.

The Sentinel-5P satellite, the first Copernicus mission dedicated to monitoring our atmosphere, will be crucial in implementing this ambitious initiative.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-5P/Sentinel-5P_data_used_in_new_methane_detection_system

