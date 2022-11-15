Astronauts Continue Preparing for Spacewalk

Articles

Astronauts Koichi Wakata and Nicole Mann close the hatch to the Quest airlock where astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio are positioned to begin a spacewalk. Credit: NASA TV

Crew members on the International Space Station continue to prepare NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio to exit the space station’s Quest airlock for a spacewalk outside of the microgravity laboratory.

The approximately seven hour spacewalk will officially begin as the duo switches to the battery power in their suits prior to leaving the airlock. NASA Television coverage is underway and also is available on the NASA app, the space station blog and the agency’s website.

During the spacewalk, Cassada and Rubio will assemble a mounting bracket on the starboard side of the station’s truss assembly in preparation for the installation of a pair of International Space Station Rollout Solar Arrays (iROSAs) during upcoming spacewalks.

Cassada will serve as extravehicular crew member 1 (EV 1) and will wear a suit with red stripes. Rubio will serve as extravehicular crew member 2 (EV 2) and will wear the unmarked suit. The spacewalk will be the first for both Cassada and Rubio.

