Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 16 November 2022 07:28 Hits: 5

The most powerful NASA rocket ever built — the Space Launch System — soared into the sky today (Nov. 16) on Artemis 1, a risky test flight to send the Orion capsule to the moon and back.

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-artemis-1-moon-mission-launch/