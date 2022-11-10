NASA, SpaceX Adjust Cargo Dragon Launch Date

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 22:18 Hits: 0

The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft launches atop the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center on July 14, 2022. Credit: SpaceX

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than Monday, Nov. 21, pending range approval, for launch of the company’s 26th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station for the agency. The date adjustment is due to the arrival of Hurricane Nicole near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Mission teams will continue to monitor any additional potential impacts as the storm progresses.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/11/10/nasa-spacex-target-adjust-cargo-dragon-launch-date/