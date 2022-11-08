Photos – total lunar eclipse – November 8, 2022

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Forister was in Shenandoah National Park in the U.S. state of Virginia when he captured the images to create this composite photo of the total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022. Peter wrote: “This is the shot I’ve been looking forward to for years, and it came out like everything I hoped it would! This is a composite of 2 different frames, one exposed for the dark/shadow side of the moon and one exposed for the bright side. They are combined in post-processing to give the HDR look.” Thank you, Peter! Beautiful.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Garth Battista in Halcottsville, New York – in the Catskill Mountains – shared this image on November 8, 2022. Garth wrote: “This morning’s lunar eclipse. By the time the moon reached the treetops, still in totality, full daylight washed it out almost completely.” Thank you, Garth.View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Smita Parida in Rockville, Maryland, shared this image on November 8, 2022. Smita wrote: “Composite of images taken over a 2-hour span.” Thank you, Smita.View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steve Scanlon in Highlands, New Jersey, captured this scenic shot under the lunar eclipse. Steve wrote: “This morning’s lunar eclipse over the Twin Lights of Navesink, Highlands, New Jersey. Just prior to this shot, the International Space Station flew over as well. Chilly, but rewarding morning.” Thanks, Steve!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Meiying Lee in Yunlin, Taiwan, captured this image of the lunar eclipse and the planet Uranus, the most distant planet you can see with the eye alone. It just so happened that Uranus was next to the moon on eclipse night. In fact, that the moon swept in front of Uranus, temporarily blocking it from view for some earthly observers. Meiying caught the moon and Uranus before and after the occultation. She wrote: “On November 8, 2022, the total lunar eclipse occurred in Taiwan. And the lunar occultation of Uranus occurred at the same time as the eclipse.” Thank you, Meiying!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kaitlin Moore took this image on November 8, 2022. Kaitlin wrote: “The image features the ‘Beaver blood moon,’ the world’s last total lunar eclipse until 2025. The moon is positioned just over the top of the pine trees in a park in Madison, Wisconsin.” Thank you, Kaitlin!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rohin Bhalla took this image on November 8, 2022 of the total lunar eclipse. Rohin said: “Dim because that’s how it looked to the eye.” Thank you, Rohin!
Bottom line: Photos – total lunar eclipse – November 8, 2022 – from the wonderful EarthSky community! Thanks to all who submitted photos.
