Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022

Photos from this morning’s total lunar eclipse

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Peter Forister was in Shenandoah National Park in the U.S. state of Virginia when he captured the images to create this composite photo of the total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022. Peter wrote: “This is the shot I’ve been looking forward to for years, and it came out like everything I hoped it would! This is a composite of 2 different frames, one exposed for the dark/shadow side of the moon and one exposed for the bright side. They are combined in post-processing to give the HDR look.” Thank you, Peter! Beautiful.

Photos are still coming in, and we’ll be adding more throughout the day. In the meantime, for the latest, visit EarthSky Community Photos.

More photos of the lunar eclipse

Bottom line: Photos – total lunar eclipse – November 8, 2022 – from the wonderful EarthSky community! Thanks to all who submitted photos.

