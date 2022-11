Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 09:04 Hits: 4

Satellite operator Intelsat has placed an order for the first small geostationary “HummingSat” developed as part of ESA’s efforts to support fast, dynamic and agile private space firms in Europe.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Telecommunications_Integrated_Applications/First_small_geostationary_HummingSat_sold