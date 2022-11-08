Category: Space Hits: 3
The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope is widely referred to as the successor to the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. In reality, it is the successor to a lot more than that. With the inclusion of the Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), Webb also became a successor to infrared space telescopes such as ESA’s Infrared Space Observatory (ISO) and NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope.
Read more https://one.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/How_MIRI_became_Webb_s_coolest_instrument