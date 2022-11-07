The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Cygnus Deploys One of Two Solar Arrays

After launching earlier today, Nov. 7, Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft has successfully deployed one of its two solar arrays. Northrop Grumman is gathering data on the second array deployment and is working closely with NASA.

Northrop Grumman has reported to NASA that Cygnus has sufficient power to rendezvous with the International Space Station on Wednesday, Nov. 9, to complete its primary mission, and NASA is assessing this and the configuration required for capture and berthing.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/11/07/cygnus-deploys-one-of-two-solar-arrays/

