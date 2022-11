Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 10:11 Hits: 2

A Northrop Grumman Cygnus resupply spacecraft is on its way to the International Space Station with more than 8,200 pounds of science investigations and cargo after launching at 5:27 a.m. EST Monday from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-science-cargo-launches-on-northrop-grumman-resupply-mission-0