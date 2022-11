Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 03 November 2022

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will conduct a series of U.S. spacewalks in November and December to install mounting hardware and a pair of rollout solar arrays to increase electrical power to support station operations and scientific research.

