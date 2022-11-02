The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Space for the future: green steel, sweet air, happy plants

Space for a green future

For decades, satellites have been instrumental in monitoring our changing climate and improving our understanding of the processes that drive it. But to achieve our climate goals and make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, we need ideas that take the next step and begin to use space technologies to actively prevent, slow, reverse or otherwise address these changes.

