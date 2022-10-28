The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientists choose first Mars samples worthy of return to Earth

Perseverance looks back on its way to delta

The first samples to be taken from Mars and sent to Earth will be sourced from Jezero Crater, where the Perseverance rover has been exploring the crater floor and nearby ancient delta.  The location of an initial cache of samples, called Three Forks, is flat and free of obstacles – an ideal spot for a Mars Sample Return landing and pickup operations.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/Scientists_choose_first_Mars_samples_worthy_of_return_to_Earth

