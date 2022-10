Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 28 October 2022

NASA and commercial cargo provider Northrop Grumman are targeting 5:50 a.m. EST, Sunday, Nov. 6, for launch of the company’s 18th resupply mission to the International Space Station.

