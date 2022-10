Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 15:16 Hits: 0

NASA will host a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EDT Thursday, Nov. 3, to discuss the status of its Artemis I flight test that will launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The uncrewed mission will send the Orion spacecraft beyond the Moon and back to Earth before future missions with crew.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-provide-update-on-artemis-i-moon-mission