Eastern US to see rocket launch

View larger . | Eastern US to see rocket launch on November 6. Notice the color coding. It gives the times of visibility of the Antares launch, according to location. The rocket is due to go up from Wallops Flight Facility at 5:50 a.m. EST on November 6, 2022. Image via NASA

Early birds in several states in the eastern United States can catch a rocket launch on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The launch is currently scheduled for 5:50 a.m. EST. When it departs the planet as a fiery light in darkness, those with clear skies that live within a ring around Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia might spot it. A look at the map shows that millions of people live within this region, which includes locations as far away as Pittsburgh; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and just south of Boston. If you’re going to set your alarm to catch a glimpse, make sure you factor in the time change overnight from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time.

The launch is of a Northrop Grumman Antares rocket headed for the International Space Station. It marks the 18th commercial resupply service for NASA. The payload includes supplies, equipment and science investigation materials for the astronauts stationed there.

Deciphering the map

If the current schedule holds, the rocket will launch at 5:50 a.m. EST. The map is based on where the rocket will be in the seconds following launch. So, those closest will see it at launch time. Then, as the rocket ascends, those farther from the launch site can get a look. Those farthest away – in Pittsburgh, for example – will see the rocket between 150 and 180 seconds (2 1/2 to 3 minutes) after launch. Of course, your ability to view it will depend on cloud-free skies in your location.

Other ways to watch

If you want to watch the launch in person, there are viewing locations on Chincoteague Island. Beaches in Virginia, Maryland and Delaware are also good spots to watch it live. In addition, you can watch from the NASA Visitor Center at Wallops; their gates open at 3:30 a.m. EST.

If you don’t live in the region, you can also watch the live coverage online. You can catch the launch coverage on NASA TV at 5:30 a.m. EST. Other places to watch include NASA’s website, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and on NASA’s app. You can keep up-to-date on any timing changes at the Facebook and Twitter sites.

An Antares rocket launch from Wallops. Image via NASA

Bottom line: Viewers on the East Coast of the United States within range of Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia can watch a rocket launch on the morning of November 6, 2022.

