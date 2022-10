Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 08:00 Hits: 0

Extremely high temperatures recorded this summer caused record melting across Svalbard – one of the fastest warming places on the planet. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission captured this rare, cloud-free acquisition of the Norwegian archipelago in August 2022.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Earth_from_Space_Svalbard