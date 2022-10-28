Progress Cargo Craft Approaching Station Live on NASA TV

Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 28 October 2022 02:16 Hits: 5

The trash-filled ISS Progress 80 cargo craft undocks the space station on Oct. 23, 2022, making way for the arrival of the ISS Progress 82 resupply ship.

NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app now are providing live coverage of the docking of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. The uncrewed Progress 82 launched on a Soyuz rocket at 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 a.m. Baikonur time), Tuesday, Oct. 25, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

