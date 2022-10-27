Cosmic Wonders on display in new Hubble video

Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 27 October 2022 10:58 Hits: 3

The Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) released a new video of Hubble images this week (October 25, 2022). The video is titled Cosmic Wonders. It is, in essence, a tour through some bewitching phenomena in our universe. And with this in mind, it includes 18 visualizations of everything from nearby nebulae to deep and distant galaxies. STScI said its goal was to:

… Create three-dimensional visions of awesome celestial sights.

Indeed, we think you’ll agree, they succeeded. So, enjoy the video above, and learn more about the images in the video below.

Cosmic Wonders on display

Learn more about the gorgeous objects that the video focuses on. For example, in the first half of the video you’ll see the following:

The Bubble Nebula. See winds and radiation from a massive star.

Ultra Deep Survey Field. This dense cluster of galaxies 6 billion light-years away has satellite galaxies at more than twice that distance.

Arp 273. The two galaxies interact to form a shape like a long-stemmed rose.

The Lagoon Nebula. This star-forming region in the constellation Sagittarius lies toward the center of our Milky Way.

Globular cluster M79. Enjoy the dizzying array of a rotating star cluster.

Hickson Compact Group 40. Fly through a community of five close-knit galaxies.

Supernova remnant SNR 0509-67.5. Witness the shockwave from a stellar explosion in the Large Magellanic Cloud.

The Ring Nebula. See a closer look at the creation and structure of the Ring Nebula in Lyra.

Star clusters in the Tarantula Nebula. Watch interacting star clusters in a star-forming region of a nearby dwarf galaxy.

Supernova 1987A. Follow the simulated journey of Supernova 1987A from pre-blast to the ring we see today.

Eta Carinae. A great eruption produced double-lobe-shaped clouds of gas and dust.

Objects in the 2nd half of the video

Then, continuing at the 1 minute 12 second mark in the video, you’ll find the following objects:

The Horsehead Nebula. An infrared view of the famous nebula in the constellation Orion.

Westerlund 2. Also in Carina, these newborn stars are heating and eroding the gas from which they were born.

The Orion Nebula. We fly through another famous nebula in Orion, M42 – the Orion Nebula – in visible light.

Milky Way and Andromeda. Get a sneak preview of our own Milky Way galaxy as it collides with neighboring Andromeda galaxy billions of years from now.

Sharpless 2-106. This star-forming region looks like a celestial snow angel with the wings made of bubbles of hot gas.

The Whirlpool Galaxy. Majestic M51, the Whirlpool Galaxy, is one of the best examples of a grand design spiral galaxy, lying relatively nearby at 23 million light-years.

NGC 2014 and NGC 2020. Tour the 3D structure of two nebulae and their star-forming regions.

Enticing! A new video from the Space Telescope Science Institute – made with Hubble images – called Cosmic Wonders. Image via Hubble / STScI.

Bottom line: Enjoy this new video of some of Hubble’s greatest hits. The video, titled Cosmic Wonders, takes you on a 3D journey through nebulae and galaxies.

The post Cosmic Wonders on display in new Hubble video first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more https://earthsky.org/todays-image/cosmic-wonders-hubble-video-nebulae-clusters-galaxies/