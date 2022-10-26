Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 11:21 Hits: 16

Satellite navigation is headed closer to users. ESA’s Navigation Directorate is planning an in-orbit demonstration with new navigation satellites that will orbit just a few hundred kilometres up in space, supplementing Europe’s 23 222-km-distant Galileo satellites. Operating added-value signals, these novel so-called ‘LEO-PNT’ satellites will investigate a new multi-layer satnav system-of-systems approach to deliver seamless Positioning, Navigation and Timing services that are much more accurate, robust and available everywhere.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/ESA_plans_for_low-orbiting_navigation_satellites