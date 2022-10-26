Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Video: 00:02:56

Meet Hera, our very own asteroid detective. Together with two CubeSats – Milani the rock decoder and Juventas the radar visionary – Hera is off on an adventure to explore Didymos, a double asteroid system that is typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to planet Earth.

Suitable for kids and adults alike, this episode of ‘The Incredible Adventures of Hera’ details the miniaturised James-Bond-style technology that Hera and its CubeSats will carry aboard with them to explore their asteroid target.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/10/The_Incredible_Adventures_of_the_Hera_mission_Tales_of_Terrific_Technology