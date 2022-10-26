The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Tales of Terrific Technology

Category: Space Hits: 0

The Incredible Adventures of the Hera mission – Tales of Terrific Technology Video: 00:02:56

Meet Hera, our very own asteroid detective. Together with two CubeSats – Milani the rock decoder and Juventas the radar visionary – Hera is off on an adventure to explore Didymos, a double asteroid system that is typical of the thousands that pose an impact risk to planet Earth.

Suitable for kids and adults alike, this episode of ‘The Incredible Adventures of Hera’ details the miniaturised James-Bond-style technology that Hera and its CubeSats will carry aboard with them to explore their asteroid target.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/10/The_Incredible_Adventures_of_the_Hera_mission_Tales_of_Terrific_Technology

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version