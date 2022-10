Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 17:57 Hits: 5

Ed Stone has retired as the project scientist of NASA's Voyager mission, which sent twin probes on a historic "grand tour" of the solar system's giant planets and, much later, out to interstellar space.

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-voyager-project-scientist-ed-stone-retires/