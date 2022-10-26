Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 26 October 2022 00:04 Hits: 0

The Progress 82 cargo craft is seen on the launchpad at Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: Roscosmos/ NASA TV.

NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app now are providing live coverage of the launch of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Progress 82 is scheduled to lift off at 8:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 25 (5:20 a.m. Baikonur time Oct. 26), on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Progress will dock to the space-facing side of the Poisk module two days later, on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10:49 p.m. EDT.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: http://jscfeatures.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/10/25/watch-live-nasa-tv-coverage-of-the-progress-82-cargo-launch/