Progress 82 Cargo Craft Safely in Orbit Following Launch

The Progress 82 cargo craft lifted off at 8:20 p.m. EDT on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Credit: Roscosmos/NASA TV.

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 82 is safely in orbit headed for the International Space Station following launch at 8:20 p.m. EDT (5:20 a.m. Baikonur time) Tuesday, Oct. 25, on a Soyuz rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The resupply ship reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned on its way to meet up with the orbiting laboratory and its Expedition 68 crew members.

Progress will dock to the space-facing side of the Poisk module two days from now, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10:49 p.m. EDT Live coverage on NASA TV of rendezvous and docking will begin at 10:15 p.m. EDT.

Progress will deliver almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station.

