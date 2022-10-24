Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 24 October 2022 13:14 Hits: 0

Oct. 23, 2022: International Space Station Configuration. Three spaceships are docked at the space station including the SpaceX Crew Dragon Endurance, the Soyuz MS-22 crew ship and the Progress 81 resupply ship.

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 80 spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station’s Poisk module at 6:46 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.

The spacecraft backed away from the space station, and a few hours later, Progress’ engines fired in a deorbit maneuver to send the cargo craft into a destructive re-entry in the Earth’s atmosphere over the Pacific Ocean.

The uncrewed Russian Progress 80 launched on a Soyuz rocket at 11:25 p.m. EST (9:25 a.m. on Feb. 15 Baikonur time) on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The unpiloted cargo craft delivered almost three tons of food, fuel and supplies to the International Space Station.

Learn more about station activities by following the space station blog, @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter, as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Get weekly video highlights at: http://jscfeatures.jsc.nasa.gov/videoupdate/

Get the latest from NASA delivered every week. Subscribe here: www.nasa.gov/subscribe

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2022/10/24/russian-cargo-craft-departs-station-ends-mission/