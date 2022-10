Articles

Published on Monday, 24 October 2022

NASA will provide live coverage of the launch and docking of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft carrying about three tons of food, fuel, and supplies for the multi-national Expedition 68 crew aboard the International Space Station.

