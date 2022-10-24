Partial solar eclipse October 25, 2022: Watch online

Articles

Deep partial solar eclipse

The deep partial solar eclipse of October 25, 2022, is visible from most of Europe, northern Africa, the Middle East and western parts of Asia. Watch online via the video above.

When and where to watch: A partial solar eclipse will sweep across Europe, west Asia, northeast Africa, and the Middle East on October 25, 2022. The partial eclipse will begin at 8:58 UTC (4:58 a.m. ET) and end at 13:02 UTC (9:02 a.m. ET). The instant of greatest eclipse takes place at 11 UTC (7 a.m. ET).

Maximum eclipse: At maximum eclipse, the sun is 0.86189 percent covered by the moon. That’s a very deep eclipse! If you’re in the eclipse viewing area, as greatest eclipse approaches, watch for little crescent suns dancing beneath tree leaves.

How to watch online. The Royal Observatory in Greenwich England – home of the prime meridian (Earth’s zero point in longitude) – will be live-streaming the partial solar eclipse via the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope. The livestream is presented by astronomer Jake Foster. Watch via the livestream above.

The number one rule for solar eclipse observing – even partial eclipses – is to make sure you protect your eyes by using a safe solar filter. Click here to learn how to watch a solar eclipse safely.

Cities where the eclipse is visible

October 25, 2022 partial solar eclipse

Moon, constellation, Saros

This is 4.2 days before the moon reaches perigee, meaning the point nearest to Earth in its orbit.

During the eclipse, the sun is in the constellation Virgo.

The Saros catalog describes the periodicity of eclipses. This October 24 partial eclipse belongs to Saros 124. It is number 55 of 73 eclipses in the series. All eclipses in this series occur at the moon’s descending node. The moon moves northward in relation to the node with each succeeding eclipse in the series.

Next eclipse and eclipse seasons

The partial solar eclipse of October 25, 2022, is followed two weeks later by a total lunar eclipse on November 8, 2022.

These eclipses all take place during a single eclipse season.

An eclipse season is an approximately 35-day period during which it’s inevitable for at least two (and possibly three) eclipses to take place. The current eclipse season has two eclipses: October 25 and November 8, 2022.

Maps and data

Find maps and eclipse timings below. Remember to convert UTC to your time. You can visit timeanddate.com to get the exact timing of the eclipse from your location. Remember that the number one rule for solar eclipse observing is to make sure you protect your eyes by using an appropriate filter. Purchase a pair of eclipse glasses from the EarthSky Store.

Orthographic Map: Detailed map of eclipse visibility for the partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022.

Animated Map: Animated map of the moon’s shadows across Earth for the partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022.

Google Map: Interactive map of the eclipse path for the partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022.

Circumstances Table: Eclipse times for hundreds of cities for the partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022.

Saros 124 Table: Data for all eclipses in the Saros series.

Additional tables and data for this event

Here is what a partial solar eclipse looks like

Thank you, Fred Espenak, for granting permission to reprint this article. For the best in eclipse info – from an expert – visit Fred’s publications page View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Chirag Bachani in Evanston, Illinois, captured this photo of the partial solar eclipse of June 10, 2021. Chirag wrote: “… the sun looked as if a bite was taken out of it as it rose over Lake Michigan. The sky glowed red as the crescent sun rose over the horizon. This surreal sight is produced by the moon covering a portion of the sun as seen from Earth. As the sun lifted above the lake, atmospheric refraction distorted the sun’s bottom half and created a small inverse image of the sun directly beneath it.” Thanks, Chirag!

Bottom line: A partial solar eclipse on October 25, 2022, will sweep across Europe, western Asia, northeastern Africa, and the Middle East. Watch online here.

