Articles

Category: Space Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 21:39 Hits: 3

An Indian GSLV Mark III rocket launched 36 of OneWeb's broadband satellites today (Oct. 22), in the company's first launch since the Russian invasion of Ukraine shook up the spaceflight landscape.

Read more https://www.space.com/indian-rocket-launches-oneweb-satellites-october-2022/