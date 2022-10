Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 21:01 Hits: 4

NASA will host a virtual media briefing at 2 p.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 27, to share new scientific findings based on observations from the agency’s InSight Mars lander and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO).

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-host-briefing-on-insight-mars-reconnaissance-orbiter-findings