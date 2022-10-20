The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Info session from the ESA Council meeting

Info session from the ESA Council meeting Video: 00:31:00

Watch the replay of our Q&A with the media to learn about the outcomes of the 310th session of the ESA Council. Updates are provided on the ambitious package presented by ESA for the 22/23 November ESA Ministerial Meeting in Paris, but also on the further expansion of ESA memberships, the future of ExoMars, Space Transportation and the overall, delicate economic situation.

