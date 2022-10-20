Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 0

Video: 00:31:00

Watch the replay of our Q&A with the media to learn about the outcomes of the 310th session of the ESA Council. Updates are provided on the ambitious package presented by ESA for the 22/23 November ESA Ministerial Meeting in Paris, but also on the further expansion of ESA memberships, the future of ExoMars, Space Transportation and the overall, delicate economic situation.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2022/10/Info_session_from_the_ESA_Council_meeting