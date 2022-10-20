The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Webb uncovers dense cosmic knot in the early Universe

Astronomers looking into the early Universe have made a surprising discovery using the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope. Webb’s spectroscopic capabilities, combined with its infrared sensitivity, have uncovered a cluster of massive galaxies in the process of formation around an extremely red quasar. The result will expand our understanding of how galaxies in the early Universe coalesced into the cosmic web we see today.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Space_Science/Webb/Webb_uncovers_dense_cosmic_knot_in_the_early_Universe

