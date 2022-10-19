Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Ariane 6, the new heavy-lift launch system being developed by the European Space Agency, will make its inaugural flight as soon as the fourth quarter of 2023. Briefing media gathered at ESA’s Paris Bertrand headquarters on 19 October, Director General Joseph Aschbacher said sufficient progress had been made over the past several months to anticipate a Q4 2023 first flight, pending the realization of three key milestones before April next year.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Transportation/Ariane/Ariane_6_first_flight_planned_for_fourth_quarter_of_2023