Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 19:49 Hits: 4

Media are invited to visit NASA’s Desert Research and Technology Studies (Desert RATS) team members on Monday, Oct. 24, at the Black Point Lava Flow near Flagstaff, Arizona. Through Desert RATS, NASA and its partner are practicing rover operations for future Artemis missions.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-simulated-artemis-moon-mission-site-in-arizona