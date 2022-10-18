Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 08:30 Hits: 4

After a two-week voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, the ship transporting the first Meteosat Third Generation satellite docked at Pariacabo in French Guiana and the precious cargo unloaded. Now safe and sound in one of the spaceport’s cleanrooms, satellite engineers will ready it for liftoff on an Ariane 5 rocket in December. Once in geostationary orbit, this new satellite, which carries two new extremely sensitive instruments, promises to further bolster Europe's leadership in weather forecasting.

Read more https://one.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Meteorological_missions/meteosat_third_generation/Europe_s_all-new_weather_satellite_arrives_at_launch_site