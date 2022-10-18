Samantha Cristoforetti’s first news conference after returning to Earth

Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 18 October 2022 11:30 Hits: 4

Video: 00:53:23

Watch the replay of Samantha’s first news conference in Europe after almost six months of living and working on board the International Space Station. Samantha talks from ESA’s European Astronaut Centre in Cologne, Germany. Her Minerva mission came to an end last week and she and her colleagues from Crew-4 splashed down off the coast of Florida on 14 October at 22:55 CEST.

