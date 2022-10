Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 14 October 2022 10:00 Hits: 5

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch Eutelsat's Hotbird 13F communications satellite Friday (Oct. 14) during a 116-minute window that opens at 11:26 p.m. EDT (0326 GMT on Oct. 15).

Read more https://www.space.com/spacex-hotbird-13f-rocket-launch-landing/