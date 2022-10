Articles

Media accreditation is now open for the upcoming launch of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) satellite, a pathfinder mission about Earth’s water that will use new technology to address climate change and its impact on our environment.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-launch-of-water-monitoring-satellite