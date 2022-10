Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 23:05 Hits: 3

Following its unanimous approval by ESA Council on 17 March, the Association Agreement between ESA and the Slovak Republic was signed on 14 June at ESA ESTEC in Noordwijk, The Netherlands.

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Corporate_news/Slovakia_becomes_ESA_Associate_Member_state